No 'super CM' in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis as Oppn claims he is calling the shots

Maharashtra news: BJP leader and Maharashtra's second-in-command, Devendra Fadnavis, said there was no "Super CM" in the present Eknath Shinde-led government. This comment by Fadnavis comes after some opposition leaders claimed Fadnavis is calling the shots even though Shinde is the Chief Minister.

"There is no concept of super CM in the present government. We have only one chief minister and that is Eknath Shinde. We are working under his leadership. But some people can't digest this. They should get used to be in the opposition now," the BJP leader said, speaking to reporters.

Fadnavis, who was chief minister of the BJP-led government from 2014 to 2019, had to accept the deputy CM's post on the insistence of the party high command after the BJP backed Shiv Sena rebel Shinde for the top post. To another question, Fadnavis said there was no need to read much into his visit to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray earlier in the day.

"In Maharashtra, we have a culture of following political etiquette. He (Raj Thackeray) was unwell and I paid him a visit. What is so political about it?" the BJP leader said. Hitting out at the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Fadnavis said, "The last cabinet meeting of that government was convened after the Governor had asked it to prove its majority. The meeting was illegal and they took decisions to rename Aurangabad, Osmanabad cities and the Navi Mumbai Airport while on their way out. We will ratify the decisions in the next cabinet meeting because we are in majority."

(With inputs from PTI)

