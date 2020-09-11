Image Source : AP No quarantine for people who leave state and return within 96 hours in Assam

The Assam Government on Friday informed that any person who travels to any location outside the state and returns to the state within 96 hours (four days) of departure, will not be required to undergo quarantine of 10 days.

"In view of the issue of guidelines for phased re-opening (UNLOCK 4) by Centre, the Assam Government has decided that a person, who travels to any location outside state and returns to state within 96 hours of departure, will not be required to undergo quarantine of 10 days," the order issued by the state health and family welfare department stated.

However, the person will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test on return. If the person tests positive for the virus, s/he will have to undergo home isolation or treatment at COVID-19 care centre/hospital as per protocol.

“The person will strictly comply with hygiene and social distancing norms during the stay outside Assam,” the order read.

If the person tests negative in the Rapid Antigen Test, his/her sample would be taken for the RT-PCR testing and will have to remain in isolation until results are declared. If RT-PCR test result is negative, s/he need not undergo further quarantine.

In a separate order, the department also decided to provide Rs 5,000 to families of such Covid-19 patients who died from the virus and their last rites could not be performed by their family. The order would apply to such families who do not receive the body or are unable to bear the cremation expenses.

