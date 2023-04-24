Mission 2024: Days after meeting Kejriwal, Rahul, Nitish to call on Mamata in Kolkata shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish to meet Mamata

Mission 2024: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is on task to unite the Opposition to take on Bharatiya Janta Party, will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday afternoon, sources said. His meeting with Banerjee will take place around 2 pm at state secretariat 'Nabanna', they said.

The duo will be holding a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

As of now, the Opposition is divided into two groups- one is Congress-led UPA and the other is Mamata Banjerjee-led Congress minus block.

Minus BJP and Congress- third front

Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last month. Telangana Chief Minister KCR also said he is of the opinion to Congress less Opposition to defeating the ruling BJP.

Nitish Kumar on 'mission 2024'

In a bid to unite the Opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its president Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi earlier this month.

