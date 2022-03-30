Nitin Gadkari drives India's first green hydrogen-powered car to Parliament | Pics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitin Gadkari arrives at Parliament by a green hydrogen-powered car.

Highlights Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota launched Mirai in India earlier this month

Mirai purely runs on hydrogen generated electricity

Mirai is completely environment-friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday arrived at Parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car. He travelled from his residence to the Parliament in the car as part of a pilot project. The name of the car is 'Mirai' and is manufactured by Japan's Toyota. It is also India's first green hydrogen-powered car.

Videos show Gadkari sitting in the front seat of the car next to the driver. The white coloured car has a green number plate. Electric vehicles too use a green number plate. Private vehicles that run on petrol and diesel use white number plates while commercial vehicles use yellow coloured plates.

The Japanese automotive manufacturer launched Mirai in India earlier this month. The car was launched as part of the brand’s pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Mirai is one of the few FCEVs in the world and purely runs on hydrogen generated electricity.

Image Source : ANI Toyota Mirai is India’s first all-hydrogen electric vehicle

Gadkari has often spoken about a transition to renewables and green energy. He had recently said that he would be seen in the car on Delhi roads soon so that people are encouraged to use Hydrogen fuel as an alternative to petrol and diesel.

"To become 'Atmanirbhar', we have introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in the country, imports will be curbed and new employment opportunities will be created," Gadkari said.

Image Source : ANI Toyota Mirai

According to the company's claim, Mirai, which is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell battery pack and capable of providing a range up to 600 km in a single charge, brings down the cost of travel to just Rs 2 per km. It takes only five minutes for refueling. Also, it is completely environment-friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water.

Image Source : PTI Toyota Mirai

Gadkari informed that the government has initiated a Rs 3000 crore mission and soon India will become a county exporting hydrogen. "Wherever coal is used (in the country), green hydrogen will be used there," he said.

READ MORE: Watch | India's first hydrogen-based fuel-cell electric car can run 600 km in single charge

Latest India News