Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that White Paper has been laid after pulling out an Indian Economy from 'fragile five' category.

"White Paper' has been laid on the table by the government, after 10 years of pulling out an Indian Economy which was in fragile five to reach the stage of top five. It is a statement laid with responsibility..," she said.