Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun booked by NIA in Air India threat case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case against ‘listed individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over his latest viral video threatening the passengers flying and Air India Airlines with a global blockade and closure of the operations of the airline from November 19.

Pannun has been booked under sections 120B, 153A & 506 of the IPC and sections 10, 13, 16, 17, 18, 18B & 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Earlier, Canada reacted to Pannun's threat of blowing up an Air India flight, wherein he threatened the Indian government and Air India to blow up the flight on November 19-- the day when the match of the ongoing cricket World Cup is scheduled in Gujarat.

In a statement released by Canada’s Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez to the media outlet Globe and Mail, it said that the Canadian government has taken the threat very seriously and added that security agencies have been investigating the matter.

