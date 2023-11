Follow us on Image Source : X Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, on Friday, again released a video wherein he threatened the Indian government and Air India to blow up the flight on November 19-- the day when the match of the ongoing cricket World Cup is scheduled in Gujarat. In a short video, he also appealed to Sikhs in the world not to travel by Air India from 19th November onward, saying that it can be life-threatening.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

