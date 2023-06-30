Follow us on Image Source : ANI (REPRESENTATIVE) NIA teams up with Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Police to check organised criminal gangs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday (June 30), in collaboration with the police forces of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, announced the establishment of a collective institutionalised mechanism for real-time as well as regular information sharing and coordinated action and operations against the gangster eco-system in the northern region.

A decision was also made to establish 'Joint Listing Committee' with representative officers from the NIA and the police forces of the three states to forces to list out and map the entire network of the various criminal syndicates active in the northern states and union territories, a spokesperson of the federal agency said in a statement.

Monthly meetings with stakeholders

The spokesperson further informed that it was also decided to hold meeting on a monthly basis of all the stakeholders to address the issue of organised crimes and criminals in the region.

These decisions were taken at a high-level interstate coordination meeting held in Panchkula, Haryana, under the chairmanship of NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta.

During the meeting, discussions were held on activities of leaders and members of organised criminal syndicates and groups operating in the northern states and the ongoing investigations in the various criminal cases connected to them, according to the statement.

(With PTI inputs)

