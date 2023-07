Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his ministers. (Representational image)

NDA Meeting: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu may attend the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on July 18, sources have said. The meeting will take place in Ashoka hotel in Delhi.

Both SAD and TDP are ex-alliance partners of the NDA.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Amid rumours of stepping down, CM Shinde says 'have power of PM Modi, Amit Shah behind me'

Latest India News