NCB busts pan India dark net-based drug cartel with largest LSD seizure

NCB crackdown on drug trafficking carte: In a significant development, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a pan-India dark net drug trafficking cartel. The case pertains to a pan India network of drug cartel where the accused were using Cryptocurrency through the darknet.

The NCB claimed that it is the "largest ever" seizure of LSD. LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen.

What is Dark net?

Dark net refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the the onion router (ToR) to stay away from the surveillance of law enforcement agencies.

According to sources, a number of drug traffickers have been arrested. Meanwhile, the NCB is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 PM today.

Further details are awaited.

