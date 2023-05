Follow us on Image Source : FILE NCB seizes heroin worth Rs 12,000 crore in Kochi

Biggest drug haul: A huge haul of drugs has been seized in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kochi. In its biggest recovery ever, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized heroin worth Rs 12,000 crore in a joint operation with Indian Navy.

More details are awaited...

