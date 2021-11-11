Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends legal notice to Devendra Fadnavis, demands Rs 5 crore damages

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/EDITED) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Nawab Malik

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for 'defamatory and false allegations against him'. Khan has also demanded Rs 5 crore on account of 'mental torture, agony and financial loss' because of Fadnavis' statement.

Malik also retweeted a tweet of his daughter Nilofer Malik Khan carrying a copy of the legal notice. The notice said that Fadnavis accused Sameer Khan of possessing drugs, while the investigation into the case is still going on.

"The chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau does not support even a single allegation levied by you. The Panchnama dated 14/01/2021 clearly says that the house was searched and no contraband/suspicious substance was found in my client's house or under his possession. But from which source you obtained such false, frivolous and baseless report is better known to you," the legal notice for defamation said.

"My daughter has sent a legal notice to former CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his allegation that drugs were found at our residence. We will file a defemination case against Fadnavis, if he will not apologise to us," Malik told reporters at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Khan was arrested in a drug-related case early this year and is now out on bail.

READ MORE: Nawab Malik's 'hydrogen bomb': Fadnavis has links with Dawood aide, ex-CM shielded fake note racket

Latest India News