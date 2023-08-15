I will give account of country's achievements on next August 15 from Red Fort: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered his last Independence Day speech ahead of the 2024 polls scheduled next year. Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition and said that he will give an account of the country's achievements on next August 15 from the ramparts of historic Red Fort. "I will give an account of country's achievements on next August 15 from Red Fort," he said.

Decrying corruption, nepotism and appeasement as the three evils that have harmed the country immensely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is a collective responsibility to promote "suchita (probity), pardarshita (transparency), nishpakshta (objectivity)" to make India developed.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Fort, Modi said that corruption has badly affected India's capabilities and the country has to resolve to not tolerate it in any form.

"It is Modi's life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption...My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes, seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times," he said.

He also said that the politics of appeasement has inflicted the most harm on social justice. Modi, addressing his 10th independence day speech, said that democracy has been affected by the ills of nepotism and alleged that dynastic parties work with the mantra of "party of the family, by the family and for the family".

