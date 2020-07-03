Saturday, July 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai Rains: BMC shares monsoon dos and don'ts

Mumbai Rains: BMC shares monsoon dos and don'ts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: July 03, 2020 23:05 IST
Mumbai Rains BMC shares monsoon dos and don'ts
Image Source : ATUL SINGH

Mumbai Rains BMC shares monsoon dos and don'ts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that a high tide of 4.57 meters to occur at 11:38 am tomorrow. The corporation has requested the citizens to stay away from the seashore.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took to the official twitter handle to share dos and dont's during the monsoon rains in Mumbai.

Monsoon Dos and Dont's

1) Keep your mobile phones charged in case it is needed for emergency communication.

2) Keep a track of monsoon related updates and only believe in information from official sources.

3) Don't venture into water-logged areas.

4) Stay away from broken electric poles, exposed power lines, and don't handle electric equipment while in contact with a wet surface.

5) Stay away from gutters, sewage lines, wires, and debris.

6) Avoid standing under high-pressure power lines.

7) Avoid standing and parking vehicles under trees.

8) Store food and medicines.

9) Keep torches and battery or candles handy.

10) Keep valuables and important documents in water-proof packets or bags.

11) Avoid food prepared from outside, consume hygienic and home-made food.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X