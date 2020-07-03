Image Source : ATUL SINGH Mumbai Rains BMC shares monsoon dos and don'ts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that a high tide of 4.57 meters to occur at 11:38 am tomorrow. The corporation has requested the citizens to stay away from the seashore.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took to the official twitter handle to share dos and dont's during the monsoon rains in Mumbai.

Monsoon Dos and Dont's

1) Keep your mobile phones charged in case it is needed for emergency communication.

2) Keep a track of monsoon related updates and only believe in information from official sources.

3) Don't venture into water-logged areas.

4) Stay away from broken electric poles, exposed power lines, and don't handle electric equipment while in contact with a wet surface.

5) Stay away from gutters, sewage lines, wires, and debris.

6) Avoid standing under high-pressure power lines.

7) Avoid standing and parking vehicles under trees.

8) Store food and medicines.

9) Keep torches and battery or candles handy.

10) Keep valuables and important documents in water-proof packets or bags.

11) Avoid food prepared from outside, consume hygienic and home-made food.

#IMDOrangeAlert@Indiametdept has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on 3rd and 4th July.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/z2VftDCzWp — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2020

