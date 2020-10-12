Image Source : INDIA TV Power grid failure in Mumbai; most areas without electricity

A power grid failure has been reported in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Most areas are without any electricity at the moment. There is also no power at a number of hospitals.

The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Electricity said in a tweet.

The electric supply is inttruptted due to TATAs incoming electric supply faiure.

Inconveniences is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

Areas including Powai, Marol, Goregaon, Versova, Chandivali, Navi Mumbai, Thane city, Thane rural, Andheri Chakala, JB Nagar, Meghvadi, Jogeshwari, Sarvoday Nagar, Konkan Nagar, Hanjar Nagar, Poonam Nagar are off electricity supply. Meanwhile, Mumbai Suburban train services have also taken a hit due to the grid failure.

Traffic light systems on the roads have also been affected.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage