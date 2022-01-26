Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai: At least 5 people feared trapped after 5-storey building collapses in Bandra

Mumbai: At least 5 people feared trapped after 5-storey building collapses in Bandra

At least 5 people are feared trapped after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai. Rescue operation is underway. Around 5 fire engines, 6 ambulances and a rescue van has been rushed to the site, BMC said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2022 18:18 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

At least 5 people are feared trapped after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai on Wednesday.

The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb, he said. At least five persons are feared trapped in the debris, the official said.

Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, where a rescue operation has been launched, he said.

Half a dozen ambulances, five fire engines and one rescue van are at the site, the official added.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News