Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours tomorrow | Check timings

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will remain shut for six hours, i.e. from 11 am to 5 pm tomorrow (October 18) in view of maintenance work on the runways, an official statement from the airport authorities said.

A statement issued by the airport said that all the flights have been rescheduled o avoid inconvenience and confusion.

“The CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday (October 18) from 11.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs for repair and maintenance work on both its runways. RWY 14/32 & 9/27,” the airport said in its passenger advisory on Monday.

The advisory further said, “With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations.”

