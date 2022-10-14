Delhi's IGI airport on alert after 'bomb threat' on flight from Moscow, search operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: IGI airport on alert after 'bomb threat' on flight from Moscow, search operation underway.

Highlights Bomb threat on Moscow-Delhi flight, search underway at Delhi airport

Following the threat mail, security agencies were put on alert

The flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport is being checked

IGI airport bomb threat: A threatening email warning of a bomb in a Delhi-bound flight from Moscow was received at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday (October 13) night, the officials said.

Following the threat mail, security agencies were put on alert and airport security was beefed up.

The flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport is being checked. According to police, the flight was to arrive at the Delhi airport at 3:20 am from Moscow.

"There was a call at 11:15 pm about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Terminal 3 (T3) at 3:20 tonight. Flight number SU232 landed on runway 29," an official said.

Total 386 passengers and 16 crew members were deboarded from the flight. The matter is being investigated. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. On September 10, a bomb threat call for a London-bound Air India flight was received at the airport after that security agencies were alerted.

"We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday night at 10:30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India flight to London would be blown up," Delhi Police sources had said.

ALSO READ: Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF fighter jets scrambled

ALSO READ: Punjab: Amritsar school student makes hoax bomb threat to dodge exams, arrested

Latest India News