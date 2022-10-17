Monday, October 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. SpiceJet flight witnesses smoke in cabin; DGCA warns airline of action

SpiceJet flight witnesses smoke in cabin; DGCA warns airline of action

The watchdog has also ordered the carrier to carry out an inspection of the bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2022 16:43 IST
The watchdog said SpiceJet has also been directed not to
Image Source : PTI The watchdog said SpiceJet has also been directed not to send any engine to Standard Aero-Singapore till the investigation is complete.

Days after a SpiceJet plane had smoke in the cabin, aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed the airline to analyze engine oil samples from its Q400 fleet to check for the presence of metal and carbon seal particles.

The watchdog has also ordered the carrier to carry out an inspection of the bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness. On October 12, a SpiceJet plane coming from Goa made an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport following an incident of smoke in the cabin.

In a statement on Monday, DGCA said it is investigating the incident and based on the preliminary investigation, there was evidence of engine oil in engine bleed-off valve. This led to the oil entering the aircraft's air conditioning system which resulted in smoke in the cabin. The aircraft involved was Q400 and the airline has a fleet of 14 such operational planes.

The watchdog said SpiceJet has also been directed not to send any engine to Standard Aero-Singapore till the investigation is complete. "DGCA is keeping a close watch on the situation and shall take all appropriate action to avert any untoward incident," the statement said.

ALSO READ | 'Operate with 50% aircraft,' DGCA tells SpiceJet, terms it matter of 'abundant caution'

ALSO READ | AirAsia India plane's fairing panel found missing; DGCA orders probe

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News