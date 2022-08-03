Follow us on Image Source : AP Monkeypox virus: Health Ministry releases list of dos and don'ts to prevent getting infected

The list came a day after Kerala registered its 5th case.

A Belgium national tested for suspected monkeypox after he showed symptoms in Karnataka.

Monkeypox virus: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHfW) on Wednesday released a list of do's and don'ts to protect oneself from catching monkeypox. The list came a day after Kerala registered its 5th case. The health ministry also said that anyone can catch the virus if they have had prolonged or repeated contact with an infected individual.

Here's a list of dos and don'ts:

DOS DON'TS Isolate infected patients from others. Don't share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox. Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers. Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected persons. When near infected individuals wear masks and disposable gloves. Don't attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of monkeypox. Use disinfectants for environmental sanitation. Don't stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the country's eighth case and the city's third, official sources said on Tuesday. The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Monday, they said, adding that he is in stable condition.

A Belgium national was tested for suspected monkeypox after he showed symptoms of the infection, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday. “No monkeypox case has been reported in Karnataka so far. There were three suspects out of which two in Bengaluru have turned out negative. The third suspect, a Belgium national, found in Uttara Kannada district, was subjected to a test and his report is awaited," he said.

Globally, several thousands of cases of monkeypox have been reported from a large number of countries and death in many cases is also been reported due to this viral zoonotic disease.

The ''Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease'' issued by the Centre says that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

