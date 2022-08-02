Follow us on Image Source : PTI Monkeypox in Delhi: Separate isolation rooms to be set up in 3 hospitals amid rising cases

Monkeypox: Delhi government on Tuesday directed three private hospitals within the city to create at least ten isolation rooms in wake of the increasing number of monkeypox cases in the national capital.

Kailash Deepak Hospital, M.D. City Hospital and Batra Hospital and Research Centre were asked to prepare five rooms each to isolate those patients who have been confirmed positive for the viral monkeypox disease. The other five were to be prepared for those patients who are suspected of carrying the virus.

Meanwhile, Delhi reposted its third case of the virus after another Nigerian man tested positive for monkeypox on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to three in the national capital and seven in India.

