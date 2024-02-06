Modi govt to bring 'White Paper' on UPA govt's economic mismanagement, Budget session to be extended: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the Presidents address in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Representational image)

Budget Session: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government will bring a 'white paper' on the economic mismanagement of the UPA government, sources said on Tuesday.

According to reports, the current session (Budget) of the Parliament will also be extended by a day (till Saturday) for this very reason.

The White Paper will elaborate on India's economic misery and its negative impacts on the economy through the White Paper on Economic Mismanagement during the UPA Government. It will also talk about the impact of positive steps that can be taken at that time, sources said.

White Paper on the mismanagement of economy prior to 2014

The government will come out with a White Paper on the mismanagement of economy prior to 2014 with an aim to draw lessons.

"The government will lay a White Paper on table of the House," announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman while presenting the interim Budget for the next financial year on Thursday (February 1).

She said in 2014 when the Modi government assumed the reins, the responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous.

The need of the hour, she said, was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, and to build support for the much-needed reforms.

"The government did that successfully following our strong belief of 'nation-first'," Sitharaman said.

She further said the crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development.

"With the blessings of the people, when our government under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges," the senior minister said.

Structural reforms were undertaken, pro-people programmes were formulated and implemented promptly, and conditions were created for more opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

"The economy got a new vigour. The fruits of development started reaching the people at scale. The country got a new sense of purpose and hope. Naturally, the people blessed the government with a bigger mandate (2019)," she added.

The general elections to elect the next Lok Sabha are likely to be held in April-May this year.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha passes Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024