Lok Sabha passes Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday (February 6) cleared the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, which aims to prevent unfair means in public examinations and common entrance tests held across the country. The bill seeks to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in government recruitment examinations, with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore.

The Bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha and, when cleared, presented to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent before it becomes law.

'Law to safeguard interest of meritorious students'

Piloting the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the proposed law is meant to safeguard the interest of meritorious students and candidates.

The Lower House passed the Bill after rejecting some amendments proposed by opposition members.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday (February 5). The proposed law is not meant to target the students but will act against organised gangs, mafia elements and those indulging in malpractices and will not even spare government officials found in collusion with them.

Here are the key points of the Bill: