Using mobile phones while driving will now draw a penalty of Rs 10,000 in Uttar Pradesh. A notification regarding the penalty on using phones while driving was issued by the State Transport Department on July 30, Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh government had passed the mandate regarding the same in June this year.

The development was confirmed by news agency ANI on Friday. A notice regarding the penalty has also been issued.

