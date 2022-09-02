Mumbai: MNS worker who assaulted woman over installing party banners expelled

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The MNS worker had assaulted the woman on Thursday when she protested against installing party banners in the area.

MNS worker suspended: MNS worker, Vinod Argile, who had assaulted and hurled abuses at a woman, who had protested against party workers installing banners in front of her medicine store without her consent, was suspended by the party.

The man, Vinod Argile, was seen hitting and pushing a woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura over installing a bamboo stick for an advertisement. The woman, who was being hit is the owner of a medicine shop and the stick was being put in front of her shop without consent.

The video, which had gone viral, showed bystanders did not even come forward when she, at one point, fell down on the street after being pushed by the accused.

According to sources, the person was seen shoving and assaulting the woman was a part of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The workers were installing the poles in the Mumba Devi area, which is known for its famous temple. The entire ordeal began when the woman, Prakash Devi, asked the party workers not to install the poles in front of her shop.

The workers not only assaulted but also hurled abuses at her. A case has been registered after the woman complained on August 31, three days after the assault. According to cops, the woman's medical examinations have been done and more action is expected against the accused soon.

On Thursday, an FIR was registered under Section 323, 337, 506, 504, 509 of IPC criminal Section 7. Three people, Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle, Satish Lad, were taken into custody.

