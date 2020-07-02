Image Source : PTI Mentally-ill woman commits suicide along with two minor sons

A 30-year-old woman, said to be mentally-ill, allegedly committed suicide along with her two minor sons by jumping into a well near here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Sunderkha village, some 45 km from here, police said.

Saikheda police station in-charge Inspector Ratnakar Hingwey said the woman, Sunita Dhurve, who was suffering from some mental ailment, jumped into the well along with her two minor sons, aged eight and three, on Wednesday night.

Their bodies were fished out from the well on Thursday, he added.

The cause of the extreme step taken by the woman was not yet known.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, Hingwey said.

