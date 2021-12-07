Follow us on Image Source : PTI Won't fight any election till suspension of Article 370 revoked in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that she will not fight any election in Jammu and Kashmir until the suspension of article 370 is revoked from the state. Mufti attacked the Centre, while also praising Atal Bihar Vajpayee. She said, "Have never seen a greater statesman than Vajpayee. He visited Pakistan twice. He knew dialogue is the way forward".

Citing the outrage after some young people cheered for Pakistan in the recent India-Pakistan match, Mufti said, "...But some days ago in Agra, when some youngsters cheered for the Pak cricket team during a match with India, not a single lawyer is ready to take their case....so it feels like Gandhi's India is turning into Godse's India".

She claimed that during Vajpayee as the face of the Bhartiya Janata Party, citizens from India and Pakistan cheered for each other.

"I remember a cricket match between India & Pak during Vajpayee ji's era, where citizens of Pak were cheering for India & citizens of India were cheering for Pak. Former Pak President Pervez Musharraf also praised the then Indian captain MS Dhoni", she said.

Earlier on Monday, Mufti staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with poasters that said, "Kashmir is in Pain".

