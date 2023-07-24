Meghalaya: Five personnel injured as stones pelted at Chief Minister's office, police fire tear gas | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Five personnel injured as stones pelted at Chief Minister's office

Meghalaya: In an unpleasant incident, stones were pelted at Chief Minister's Office while CM Conrad Sangma was having discussions with agitating organisations based in Garo-Hills who are on a hunger strike for a winter capital in Tura. According to the CMO PRO, a crowd (other than agitating groups) gathered at the CMO in Tura and started pelting stones. In retaliation, police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Five police personnel were injured

During which, five police personnel were injured. Chief Minister and Public Health Engineering (PHE) minister overseeing the matter at CMO Tura. The commotion still continues.

Night curfew imposed in Tura town

Following the incident, night curfew has been imposed in Tura town with immediate effect. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also announced Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia payment for the injured personnel. Taking cognisance of the matter, Sangma said the medical expenses of the injured policemen will also be borne by the state government.

"At least five police personnel were injured when the crowd attacked the CM's secretariat at Tura in the evening today. In the melee, police were forced to fire tear gas shells to disburse the crowd," an official at the CM secretariat told PTI.

A large group mingled

According to the police officials, the incident occurred while the protesters were ostensibly seeking winter capital. A large number of outsiders mingled with them and started throwing stones at the office. Officials said that video footage of the mob would be studied and culprits identified. There were also reports of tyres being burnt in several place across the town. Officials said the CM had engaged in " peaceful discussion with agitating organisations for over 3 hours at Tura" during the day.

