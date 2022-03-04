Meet Priya Rajan, the 28-yr-old who becomes Chennai's first Dalit woman mayor

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Priya Rajan, the 28-yr-old, becomes Chennai's first Dalit woman mayor

Chennai Mayor News: Priya Rajan, 28, became Chennai's first Dalit woman mayor. After sweeping the recently held urban local body election, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) nominated Rajan as party's candidate for the Chennai mayor's post. The 28-year-old councillor is the youngest and the third woman mayor of Chennai.

The oath of office was administered by GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Priya, who is the first Dalit woman to hold the post of mayor of Chennai, was elected as a councillor of ward 74 Mangalapuram in the recently-concluded civic body polls.

Mayor sworn into the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for the first time after a hiatus of 11 years.

The post of Chennai mayor is considered to be important in Tamil Nadu's politics as it was held by Chief Minister M K Stalin and Health Minister Ma Subramanian in the past.

DMK's thumping victory in urban local body polls

The ruling DMK and its allies registered a thumping victory in urban civic polls winning over two-thirds of the 12,800 plus ward member posts and bagging all the 21 municipal corporations in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK won a majority in all the 21 municipal corporations including the Greater Chennai Corporation and also came out victorious in most of the 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

After the results, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the victory is proof of people's endorsement of the 'Dravidian Model' of governance and added that he would slog to uphold the faith reposed by the people on him.

