Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Embassy of India in Khartoum is open, but better not to go there': MEA latest advisory on Sudan crisis

'Embassy of India in Khartoum is open, but better not to go there': MEA latest advisory on Sudan crisis

Two rivals — the leader of the armed forces, Gen.Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo have been raging war in violence-hit Sudan.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2023 18:03 IST
Smoke is seen rising from Khartoums skyline, Sudan
Image Source : AP Smoke is seen rising from Khartoums skyline, Sudan

Sudan crisis: The Centre, in its latest advisory, has asked Indians in Sudan not to go to the Indian embassy in the country's capital Khartoum. Two rivals — the leader of the armed forces, Gen.Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo have been raging war in violence-hit Sudan. 

The MEA on Thursday said the ground situation in Sudan is very 'tense'. "We are counselling and telling them (Indians) how to stay safe. It's an evolving situation. The embassy is functioning, but we have told people not to go in person there as that zone is seeing a lot of fighting. People don't live there; nobody is inside embassy the building," spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said.

 

"The situation on the ground continues to be very tense. Our focus is on ensuring the safety of the individuals," he added.

Related Stories
Sudan's violent struggle to control nation kills 185 people; UN says death toll could be much higher

Sudan's violent struggle to control nation kills 185 people; UN says death toll could be much higher

Sudan: 31 tribals from Karnataka stranded without food; advisory issued for Indians there

Sudan: 31 tribals from Karnataka stranded without food; advisory issued for Indians there

Amid Sudan clash, govt sets up dedicated control room in Delhi to oversee safety of stranded Indians

Amid Sudan clash, govt sets up dedicated control room in Delhi to oversee safety of stranded Indians

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is in New York and will be meeting with UN General Secretary on the Sudan crisis. "We are in readiness. We are in close touch with our teams on the ground but it all depends on how long there is a ceasefire in fighting and safe locations available for evacuation," Bagchi said.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News