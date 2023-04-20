'Embassy of India in Khartoum is open, but better not to go there': MEA latest advisory on Sudan crisis

Follow us on Image Source : AP Smoke is seen rising from Khartoums skyline, Sudan

Sudan crisis: The Centre, in its latest advisory, has asked Indians in Sudan not to go to the Indian embassy in the country's capital Khartoum. Two rivals — the leader of the armed forces, Gen.Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo have been raging war in violence-hit Sudan.

The MEA on Thursday said the ground situation in Sudan is very 'tense'. "We are counselling and telling them (Indians) how to stay safe. It's an evolving situation. The embassy is functioning, but we have told people not to go in person there as that zone is seeing a lot of fighting. People don't live there; nobody is inside embassy the building," spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said.

"The situation on the ground continues to be very tense. Our focus is on ensuring the safety of the individuals," he added.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is in New York and will be meeting with UN General Secretary on the Sudan crisis. "We are in readiness. We are in close touch with our teams on the ground but it all depends on how long there is a ceasefire in fighting and safe locations available for evacuation," Bagchi said.

