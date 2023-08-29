Follow us on Image Source : MEAINDIA/FACEBOOK MEA appoints Mayank Joshi as India's next High Commissioner to Jamaica

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday appointed Mayank Joshi as India's next High Commissioner to Jamaica.

Joshi belongs to the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) batch of 2003. He is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Mission in India's Embassy in Tokyo.

In an official statement, the MEA said that he is expected to take up the new assignment shortly.

The MEA in the press release said, “Mayank Joshi (IFS:2003), presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Tokyo has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Jamaica.”

