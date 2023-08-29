Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
MEA appoints Mayank Joshi as India's next High Commissioner to Jamaica

Joshi belongs to the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) batch of 2003. He is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Mission in India's Embassy in Tokyo.

Vijai Laxmi New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2023 19:09 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday appointed Mayank Joshi as India's next High Commissioner to Jamaica.

In an official statement, the MEA said that he is expected to take up the new assignment shortly. 

The MEA in the press release said, “Mayank Joshi (IFS:2003), presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Tokyo has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Jamaica.”

