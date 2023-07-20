Manipur women paraded naked video: Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to 'stop violence immediately' in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Manipur women paraded naked video: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted on the Manipur incident where two women were paraded naked on a road by a group of men which went viral on social media on Wednesday (July 19).

"Prime Minister, the issue is not that it’s a shame for the country. The issue is the immense pain and trauma inflicted on the women of Manipur. Stop the violence immediately," tweeted Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to stop the violence in Manipur immediately.

Mizoram CM urges Central, State Govts to take immediate action:

Urging the Central and State governments to take immediate action regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said that silence is not an option.“Brutal violence in Manipur not only affect the neighbouring state but even the whole country. Situations seem to have worsened! I was really shocked and shaken to see the video that goes viral. The shocking video of the sexual assault of our two ---- women in Manipur is brutal, merciless, heinous, despicable and completely inhuman! The whole region needs a permanent solution for the great problem Manipur is having which can really be solved only by the Central Govt”, CM Zoramthanga shared in a tweet.

NCW on Manipur women viral video:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday condemned the Manipur incident where two women being paraded naked on a road by a group of men went viral on social media."NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo moto cognizance. The DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action", the NCW tweeted.

PM Modi on Manipur incident:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this morning spoke to the media ahead of the beginning of the monsoon session of parliament. He said that he is pained over the incident and said the incident is "shameful for any civil society."

ALSO READ: Manipur naked women parade shocker: If Rahul can visit northeast state, why can't PM, asks Tejashwi

Latest India News