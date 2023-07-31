Supreme Court to hear Manipur violence matter tomorrow, asks state and Centre to provide details of FIRs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court of India

Amid the continued uproar by the Opposition in the ongoing Parliament Monsson Session, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Manipur violence matter on Tuesday (August 1). According to the information received, the court has asked the Centre and the Manipur government to provide details of the FIRs registered on the matter.

Speaking on the matter CJI DY Chandrachud said that this is not a situation like Nirbhaya which was one rape committed - that was also horrific but it was isolated. "Here we are dealing with systemic violence which IPC recognises as a separate offence. So to restore a sense of faith in the administration, a court-appointed team has its own message to send that the highest appointed court is deeply concerned- it will send officers with no political alignment," he added.

Further, Supreme Court also asked the Centre what package the government of India is providing to Manipur for rebuilding homes. The Counsel appearing for the Meitei community contended that there is not only one video that went viral, but there are many such videos where people were executed in public view.

