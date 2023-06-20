Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manipur violence: Internet suspended across the state till June 25

The Manipur government on Tuesday extended the extended internet ban across the state till June 25.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur high court had directed the state government to provide limited internet services as the situation remained tense in the state.

The order was issued by Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh & A Guneshwar Sharma while hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations seeking restoration of internet services in the state on Friday. It was, however, made known Tuesday, advocates said.

Internet ban has been continuing in the state since May 3 in the wake of violence between the Kukis and Meities following a high court direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meities.

Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing on plea

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking Army protection for minority Kuki tribals amid ethnic violence in Manipur. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh said it is purely a law and order issue. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter on behalf of the NGO Manipur Tribal Forum.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said security agencies are on the ground and opposed the plea for an urgent hearing. The top court posted the matter for hearing on July 3. The Manipur Tribal Forum has alleged that the central government and the chief minister of Manipur have jointly embarked on a communal agenda aimed at "ethnic cleansing" of Kuki tribals in the northeastern state.

