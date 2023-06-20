Manipur violence: HC directs state govt to provide limited internet service amid tense situation

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC HC gives relief to people

People in violence-hit Manipur got partial relief as they are allowed to use internet services in the some designated places in the state. Giving a relief to people, the Manipur High Court directed the state government to provide limited internet services in some designated places.

The internet is necessary for people to carry out urgent and essential work, especially in regards to the ongoing admission process of students, the court noted.

The order was issued by Justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh & A Guneshwar Sharma while hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations seeking restoration of internet services in the state on Friday. It was, however, made known Tuesday, advocates said.

Internet ban has been continuing in the state since May 3 in the wake of violence between the Kukis and Meities following a high court direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meities.

It has also asked telecom service providers to file affidavits explaining the feasibility of providing limited internet services to the public by blocking social media websites for safeguarding the state government's concern for maintaining law and order.

The bench has set the next date of consideration for these cases on June 23 and in the meantime, the parties involved have been granted the liberty to exchange their affidavits as they see fit.

Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing on plea

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking Army protection for minority Kuki tribals amid ethnic violence in Manipur. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh said it is purely a law and order issue. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter on behalf of the NGO Manipur Tribal Forum.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said security agencies are on the ground and opposed the plea for an urgent hearing. The top court posted the matter for hearing on July 3. The Manipur Tribal Forum has alleged that the central government and the chief minister of Manipur have jointly embarked on a communal agenda aimed at "ethnic cleansing" of Kuki tribals in the northeastern state.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago. Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

