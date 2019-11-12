Man threatens to blow up Haridwar's Har ki Pauri over Aadhaar card delay

The Uttarakhand Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly calling up Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and threatening to blow up the Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar over a delay in getting his Aadhaar card.

The accused called the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on his personal number. The call was made on November 9 and was received by the chief minister's protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat who lodged a written complaint in Haridwar on Sunday.

During the call, which was received by Anand Singh Rawat, the man threatened to detonate a bomb at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.

The man, identified as Keshavanand, was arrested from Haridwar, Director General (law and order) Ashok Kumar said, adding that he does not seem to be "mentally alright" and is being interrogated.

Keshavanand hails from Pauri district and used to work at a "dhaba" (food joint) in Haridwar.

According to preliminary interrogation, the man was angry as his Aadhaar card was not getting made, the official said. He had issued similar threats in the past and had been penalised for it, Mr Kumar said. The man is being counselled, he added.

