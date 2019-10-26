Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Man held with 13,000 mongoose hair brushes in Maharashtra's Thane

Man held with 13,000 mongoose hair brushes in Maharashtra's Thane

A person has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district and 13,206 paintbrushes made from mongoose hair recovered from him, an official said on Saturday.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Updated on: October 26, 2019 18:37 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Man held with 13,000 mongoose hair brushes in Maharashtra's Thane

 A person has been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district and 13,206 paintbrushes made from mongoose hair recovered from him, an official said on

Saturday. Chief Conservator of Forests Naresh Zurmure identified the accused as Mohammad Firoz Asabul Alam (32) and said the mongoose is a protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act.

"He was held from Mira Road after a raid on October 24 by forest department officials and personnel of the Wildlife Welfare Association and Wild Life Crime cell of Navi Mumbai," he said.

According to officials, mongoose hair brushes are preferred by artists because they are more resilient and found more suitable for strokes for oil and acrylic paintings. However, it has spawned a large illegal trade resulting in the death of thousands of mongooses every year, they added. 

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryEx-PM Gowda asked to vacate his guest accommodation at VP House Next StoryPlea against exploitation of youth in name of jobs in hotels  