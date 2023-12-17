Mamata in Delhi, I.N.D.I.A bloc’s gathering, meeting with PM Modi over Bengal funds among top agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (December 17) arrived in the national capital on a four-day visit, during which she is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TMC MPs and also attend the meeting of the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc. Before leaving from Kolkata, Mamata said at the airport that she will meet PM Modi aiming to seek the release of central funds due to West Bengal. "They (the Centre) have stopped our funds and are not willing to release our dues. Bengal is the only state whose funds have been withheld," Mamata alleged.

"We will raise our voice against this and we are raising our voice against this. This will be a part (of the meeting with the PM). This is why I am going to Delhi," she said.

The Chief Minister also expressed concerns over the Parliament security breach that took place on December 13 and termed it a “serious matter”.

“There was a great lapse...the Union home minister has already admitted that. Let them investigate it,” she said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and raised slogans, before being overpowered by MPs.

Mamata’s plans in Delhi

In Delhi, Mamata will hold a meeting with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday, and on Tuesday, she will participate in the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

She is scheduled to meet PM Modi at 11 am on December 20 along with some TMC MPs.

CM slams suspension of TMC MP from Parliament

Mamata slammed the suspension of TMC MP Derek O'Brien from Rajya Sabha along with 13 others from the Opposition ranks and alleged that it happened for raising their voice against the Parliament security breach.

"Derek O'Brien (TMC MP), and 14 other opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for this," she said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday had rejected suggestions that the suspension of 13 opposition members was linked to their protests over the security breach issue.

(With PTI inputs)

