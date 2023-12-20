Wednesday, December 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mamata Banerjee confirms she proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name as PM candidate

Mamata Banerjee confirms she proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name as PM candidate

With little time left for Lok Sabha polls, the opposition INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday decided to finalise seat-sharing "as soon as possible" and some leaders proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial face of the coalition, but the Congress chief said it is important to win first.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2023 12:15 IST
Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI/FILE Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar

West Bengal Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee, while speaking with reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, confirmed that she proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name as PM candidate during the alliance meeting on Tuesday.

"I have proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's name. Arvind Kejriwal supported my proposal," she said.

Earlier the sources said tt the fourth meeting of the alliance, Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Kharge as PM face, but the Congress chief said it was important to win and increase the opposition's strength first. MDMK's Vaiko and other leaders confirmed that Banerjee and Kejriwal proposed Kharge's name for the PM face of the alliance so that he could be the country's first Dalit prime minister.

"We should decide on how to win first. If you don't have MPs, then what is the use of discussing the prime minister (candidate)? We will first try and win a majority first. We will first try and win unitedly. "We will first win and then our MPs will decide democratically," Kharge said at a press conference after the meeting when asked if he was the PM face of the opposition alliance. Sources said Kharge told the leaders that he never played the politics of being a downtrodden person or as a Dalit and stood for equality as he has fought for it all along.

The sources add that Kharge said that he has been a fighter and not a caste leader. He reportedly told them that he works for the poor and therefore has won continuously for over 50 years.

He said he will first strive to defeat Narendra Modi and unitedly take on the BJP.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News