"Mahua Moitra carrying out illegal surveillance on me with...": Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai writes to CBI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra news: Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai on Tuesday (January 2) alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra is carrying out illegal surveillance on him with her contacts in West Bengal Police. In a letter written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood and Union Home Minister Amit Shah dated December 29 (Friday), Advocate Dehadrai said that there might be a possibility that the TMC leader is tracking his physical location by using his phone number.

Dehadrai in his letter, also alleged, "Moitra has a demonstrated history of misusing her clout and connections with certain Senior Officers of Bengal Police to obtain the Call Detail Records (CDR) of private individuals to satisfy her desire to stalk the precise whereabouts of certain individuals as also the details of the individuals they are in touch with."

"Moitra informed me orally on multiple occasions in the past as also in writing (on WhatsApp on 26.09.2019) that she had been actively tracking her ex-boyfriend, one Suhaan Mukerji as she suspected him of being in a relationship with a German lady," the letter read.

Dehadrai's allegation on Mahua Moitra:

Jai Anant Dehadrai further alleged that Moitra, with the assistance of senior Bengal Police Officers, had the entire call records and history of Mukerji's phone in which she had precise information about the individuals who had been in contact with Mukerji as also the precise physical location of Mukerji's phone for all hours of the day.

The Advocate also stated that Mahua Moitra has made several threats to him in the past and also said that on several occasions he felt that his car was being followed outside his residence in Delhi. Responding to the allegations made in the complaint, Mahua Moitra urged the Home Ministry to appoint a Special Director in the CBI for complaints by jilted exes all over India.

"Urging MHA to set up a special Director CBI to probe all complaints by loser jilted exes pan India. Gratified to see Shahenshah of all Peeping Toms cc'd on the complaint- he honed his surveillance skills covering up for his Sahib in Gujarat and can supervise CBI," she said.

In another post on X, Mahua said, "Also BJP IT cell troll handles, incestuous Jharkhandi land grabbing fake degree walas, cross-dressing fatsos - your obsession with me is flattering. Top tip for 2024 for BJP - get a special Director CBI posted just to act on weekly "complaints" by loser unemployed ex."

Moitra, facing cash for query allegations, was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the Parliament adopted the report of its Ethics Committee, which was probing the matter. Moitra said that the Ethics Committee, without getting to the root of the investigation, decided to hang her. Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai was also the complainant in the alleged Cash for Query case.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ:​ Supreme Court to hear Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha on January 3

ALSO READ: Mahua Moitra moves SC against her expulsion from Lok Sabha over 'cash-for-query' allegations