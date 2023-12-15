Friday, December 15, 2023
     
Supreme Court to hear Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha today

On December 8, after a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the panel report during which Mahua Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC MP from the House for "unethical conduct" which was adopted by a voice vote.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 15, 2023 9:26 IST
TMC leader Mahua Moitra with other opposition leaders after
Image Source : PTI TMC leader Mahua Moitra with other opposition leaders after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament.

The Supreme Court will today hear the plea filed by expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday agreed to look into the urgent listing of a plea filed by TMC leader Mahua Moitra.

"Please send an email. I would look at it right away," CJI Chandrachud told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on Moitra’s behalf and made a mentioning seeking directions for urgent listing of the matter.

Earlier in the day, Justice SK Kaul, the senior-most puisne judge of the top court, refused to pass any directions relating to listing of the plea and asked Singhvi to mention the matter before the Chief Justice after the Constitution Bench hearing is over.

Moitra has moved the top court under Article 32 of the Constitution challenging her expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on December 8.

In her plea, the MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency has called the decision of her expulsion as "unfair, unjust and arbitrary".

The action against her was taken following the Ethics Committee probe on 'cash for Parliament questions' charge.

