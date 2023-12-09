Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mamata Banerjee criticises BJP, labels Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha expulsion as 'disgrace'

The Bhartiya Janta Party and the Trinamool Congress traded blames, just a day after Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha in connection to a cash-for-query case. The two parties accused each other of 'killing democracry'.

Attacking Moitra, BJP leader Dushyant Gaitum said, "The way she (Mahua Moitra) used her ID and killed the democracy, a Parliamentarian should never do such a thing. For some money, she compromised with the security of the country."

Earlier on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at BJP accusing it of killing democracy and injustice. She said, "This is vendetta politics of BJP. They killed democracy....It is injustice. Mahua will win the battle. The people will give justice. They (BJP) will be defeated in the next election."

Just a day earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mahua Moitra has been expelled from Lok Sabha in the cash-for-query case after the ethics panel submitted its report recommending her expulsion. She was expelled after a discussion by the members of the Lower House on the panel's report. The committee's report has also recommended an intense, legal investigation in the matter by the Government of India.

