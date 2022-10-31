Monday, October 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra: Atleast 7 dead after speeding car rams procession in Solapur

Maharashtra: Atleast 7 dead after speeding car rams procession in Solapur

Maharashtra: The accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town, about 390km from Mumbai

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Solapur (Maharashtra) Updated on: October 31, 2022 20:29 IST
Maharashtra: Atleast 7 dead after speeding car rams
Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Atleast 7 dead after speeding car rams procession in Solapur

Maharashtra: At least seven pilgrims were killed after a speeding car rammed into their procession in Maharashtra's Solapur on Monday evening, police said. 

The accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town, about 390km from Mumbai when a group of 32 pilgrims (warkaris) was on a multi-day religious walk (dindi) to temple town of Pandharpur from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district, an official said.

The group had started walking from Kolhapur three days ago and as they reached Sangola, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into them from the rear, apparently after the driver lost control, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | UP: Three of family die after daughter-in-law accidentally puts pesticide in tea

ALSO READ | Etawah: Four killed, 42 injured after bus meets with accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News