Maharashtra: Atleast 7 dead after speeding car rams procession in Solapur

Maharashtra : At least seven pilgrims were killed after a speeding car rammed into their procession in Maharashtra's Solapur on Monday evening, police said.

The accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town, about 390km from Mumbai when a group of 32 pilgrims (warkaris) was on a multi-day religious walk (dindi) to temple town of Pandharpur from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district, an official said.

The group had started walking from Kolhapur three days ago and as they reached Sangola, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into them from the rear, apparently after the driver lost control, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

