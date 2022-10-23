Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Etawah: Four killed, 42 injured after bus meets with accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Highlights Around four persons were killed in a collision between container, double-decker sleeper bus

The incident took place on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in the early hours of Sunday

All the injured have been admitted to Saifai's PGI Hospital for medical treatment

Etawah road mishap : Around four persons were killed and 42 got injured in a collision between a container and a double-decker sleeper bus on the Lucknow-Agra expressway near Etawah in the early hours of Sunday (October 23).

All the injured have been admitted to Saifai's PGI Hospital for medical treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to ensure proper assistance and treatment to all injured persons.

According to reports, the bus was going from Gorakhpur to Ajmer when the accident occurred. The bus was carrying 60 passengers.

The police spokesman said that the deceased have been identified as Shreya, 7, Hamid Ali, 35, Sumer Singh Gujjar, 52, and Sonu Chaturvedi, 32.

The bodies have been taken for post-mortem.

