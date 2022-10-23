Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Etawah: Four killed, 42 injured after bus meets with accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Etawah: Four killed, 42 injured after bus meets with accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Etawah road mishap: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to ensure proper assistance and treatment to all injured persons.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Etawah Published on: October 23, 2022 9:14 IST
Etawah road mishap, etawah road accident, sleeper bus meets with accident on Agra Lucknow Expressway
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Etawah: Four killed, 42 injured after bus meets with accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Highlights

  • Around four persons were killed in a collision between container, double-decker sleeper bus
  • The incident took place on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in the early hours of Sunday
  • All the injured have been admitted to Saifai's PGI Hospital for medical treatment

Etawah road mishap: Around four persons were killed and 42 got injured in a collision between a container and a double-decker sleeper bus on the Lucknow-Agra expressway near Etawah in the early hours of Sunday (October 23).

All the injured have been admitted to Saifai's PGI Hospital for medical treatment. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to ensure proper assistance and treatment to all injured persons.

According to reports, the bus was going from Gorakhpur to Ajmer when the accident occurred. The bus was carrying 60 passengers.

The police spokesman said that the deceased have been identified as Shreya, 7, Hamid Ali, 35, Sumer Singh Gujjar, 52, and Sonu Chaturvedi, 32.

The bodies have been taken for post-mortem.

Related Stories
WATCH | Lights and laser show at Ayodhya's Deepotsav ahead of Diwali

WATCH | Lights and laser show at Ayodhya's Deepotsav ahead of Diwali

UP: Railway Police launches investigation in namaz inside train incident

UP: Railway Police launches investigation in namaz inside train incident

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on Diwali eve, to inspect Ram Temple construction, perform puja

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on Diwali eve, to inspect Ram Temple construction, perform puja

Ghaziabad: Woman, who allegedly 'fabricated' gang-rape case, arrested

Ghaziabad: Woman, who allegedly 'fabricated' gang-rape case, arrested

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand: Four killed in landslide in Chamoli district, SDRF teams on spot

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, several injured as blast rips apart house storing firecrackers

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News