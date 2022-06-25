No one can use Bal Thackeray's name, Sena executive empowers Uddhav to take action against rebels

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray chaired the Sena national executive meeting on Saturday.

Highlights Eknath Shinde, who has claimed the support of majority of Sena MLAs

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a national executive meeting in Mumbai on Saturday

The committee gave Uddhav powers to take action against people who have betrayed the party

Maharashtra political crisis: During the national executive meeting of Shiv Sena, a resolution was passed authorising Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against rebels. The party also decided that no other outfit can use Balasaheb's name.

Faced with rebellion by senior state minister Eknath Shinde, who has claimed the support of the majority of Sena MLAs, the executive also passed a resolution that no other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and its founder, late Bal Thackeray.

"The executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and it is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path," party MP Sanjay Raut said.

"It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray," Raut told reporters.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a national executive meeting in Mumbai on Saturday, as the drama in his party unveiled into a full-blown political crisis, threatening to bring down the MVA leadership in the state.

During the meeting, Thackeray made a scathing attack on rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the crisis in the state. He said, "Himmat hai toh khud ke baap ke naam par vote maange, balasaheb ke nahi" - (If you dare to, ask votes on your father's name, not Balasaheb's).

