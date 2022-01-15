Maharashtra reports 42,462 fresh Covid cases today, 1.7% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Government health workers collect swab samples of passengers arriving from Mumbai-via-Chhattisgarh for Covid-19 test, amid concerns over rising Omicron cases

Maharashtra's fresh Covid-19 cases dipped over 1.7 per cent on Saturday as the state logged 42,462 new coronavirus infections and 23 deaths. On Friday, the state had logged 43,211 fresh cases and 19 deaths.

The active caseload in the state was reported at 2,64,411, according to data released by the state health department. The state also reported 125 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally to 1,730.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since July 29 last year, and 10,661 fresh infections, the civic body said.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 91 per cent while overall case growth rate between January 8 and 14 was 1.56 per cent. The caseload doubling rate is now 43 days, which was 39 days on Friday, the release said.

