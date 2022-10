Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Maharashtra: Major fire rages in godown complex in Thane

A fire that the civic authorities termed as major broke out at Khan Compound godowns in Thane city's Shil Phata area on Sunday evening. As many as 4 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

There are no reports of injuries as of now in the major blaze that started at 7pm, regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Firefighting operations are underway, Sawant added.

Further details are awaited.

