Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election Results: How to get fastest updates on mobile

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election Results LIVE: Now get fastest Maharashtra, Haryana assembly election results on Counting Day. India TV is LIVE with its coverage on Haryana, Maharashtra assembly election results 2019.

How to check election result on India TV website:

Simply open your web browser and type indiatvnews.com to track Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019.

How to check on app: Maharashtra Election Results, Haryana Election Results

Apart from visiting the India TV website, you can download official India TV app on all mobile platforms including Android and Apple. If you are on Android, go to the App store and download the India TV app to track Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019. If you are an Apple user, go to the iOS store on your iPhone and download the India TV app for latest Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 on Counting day.

How to check election result on EC website:

Step 1: Browse eci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Visit ECI Result Website'

Step 3: Check Haryana Assembly Results 2019, Maharashtra Assembly Results 2019