Maharashtra: Doctor booked for incorrect sonography report leading to woman's death

The woman was given abortion pills, which led to her death.

Maharshtra news : The police on Saturday registered an offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against a doctor for allegedly giving a wrong sonography report of a pregnant woman leading to her death in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

An offence under section 304 (A) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against a doctor who runs a sonography centre in Kalyan town, the official from Kongaon police station said.

The 28-year-old woman was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kalyan between March and April 2021, during which she was referred to a sonography centre, where the accused doctor allegedly issued a report stating that the baby's growth was not proper, he said.

Based on the report, the woman was given abortion pills, which led to her death. The doctor's incorrect sonography report and negligence resulted in the woman's death, the official said.

The local police were probing the case and no arrest has been made so far, he said.

