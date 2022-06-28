Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut calls rebels 'uneducated, walking dead'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - Sanjay Raut at Parliament House in New Delhi

Highlights Raut's remark comes a day after he clarified his earlier "living corpses" remark for rebel MLAs

In clarification, Raut had said he had used a manner of speech common in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut had further said he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment

Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took a fresh potshot at rebel MLAs who are currently in Guwahati, terming them as 'Jahil' (uneducated) who are like the "walking dead."

"'Jahalat' (lack of education) is a kind of death and 'Jahil' (uneducated) people are like the walking dead," Raut said in a tweet quoting Imam Ali.

The remarks by Raut come a day after he clarified his earlier "living corpses" remark for rebel MLAs, stating that he had used a manner of speech common in Maharashtra and that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiment.

Addressing a press conference today, Raut said "there is an order for them to rest there (in Guwahati) till July 11."

Further, commenting on the Supreme Court's order of allowing Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Deputy Speaker by July 11, Raut said, "There is no work for them in Maharashtra."

Maharashtra crisis: Sanjay Raut continues to bash rebel MLAs

On Monday, Raut, while speaking to the media said "Their bodies are alive, but their soul is dead, it is a way of speaking in Maharashtra. What wrong did I say? Those who stay in a party for 40 years and then run away, their souls are dead, they do not have anything left in them, these are the lines said by Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia. I didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiment, I just said the truth."

Earlier on Sunday, Raut had lashed out at the party's rebel MLAs calling them "living corpses" whose "souls are dead".

Meanwhile, attacking rebel MLAs of the party, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray accused them of "betraying" the party and said, "the dirt has gone out of Shiv Sena".

Thackeray, who was addressing Shivsainiks in Mumbai said the party rebels were "enjoying" in Guwahati when Assam was dealing with floods in parts of the state.

Thackeray also claimed that 15 to 20 MLAs, who are in the Eknath Shinde's rebel camp were in touch with the Shiv Sena and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati.

He said the leader of the rebel group Eknath Shinde was offered the post of Chief Minister in May but "he did drama".

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Sanjay Raut 'blue-eyed boy' of NCP, set to finish off Shiv Sena, says rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar

Latest India News